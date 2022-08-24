President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that it was the government’s duty to support the Iranian elite.

Speaking in a meeting of the Board of Trustees of Iran’s National Elites Foundation, President Raisi said that the issue of the country’s elite and supporting them was a concern for his administration.

The President said that the government should not let livelihood and financial problems distract the elite from research efforts.

He advised the National Elites Foundation to follow mechanisms other than Olympiads to identify and then support the elite in the country and call on the governmental departments to employ the elite to improve their efficiency.

The global arrogance looted the wealth and resources of other nations and has today focused on attracting the elites of those nations, Raisi noted.

