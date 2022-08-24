The Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce of Iran and Russia has said that The Russia-Ukraine war had a positive impact on the Iran-Russia transit area.

The Russia-Ukraine war had a positive impact on the Iran-Russia transit area, Kambiz Mir Karimi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The Russia-Ukraine war positively impacted the Iran-Russia transit area because most of the Russian goods that used to be sent to the European countries and the U.S. from Europe and the Black Sea are now transited to the exports destinations of Russia from Iran, the official said.

The price of the Ruble in the currency exchange market was good during the last two weeks, he said, adding that this market's customers are limited to applicants for travel and student currency.

The good thing about trading with rubles in this market is that there is no need for intermediaries such as the UAE and Turkey to settle accounts and the buyer and seller can directly use the country's banking network, which is connected to the Russian banking network through Mirbusiness Bank and National Bank, he added.

