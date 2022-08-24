Nichervan Idris Barzani, the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, said on Tuesday that the viewpoint of this region is establishment of best relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iraqi Kurdistan region media reported that Nichervan Barzani in his Tuesday meeting with the Governor of East Azarbaijan Province Mohammad-Sadeq Motamedian referred to the age-old relations of the Iraqi Kurdistan region with the Islamic Republic of Iran, asking for further and comprehensive strengthening of those relations.

According to a statement issued by Barzani’s office, in the meeting between the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan region and the governor of West Azarbaijan the two sides exchanged viewpoints on broadening cooperation with greater harmony, especially in the economic and business fields.

Also, it was agreed that the Iranian pilgrims of Imam Hossein (PBUH) and tourists will arrive in Iraq through the Iraqi Kurdistan after the two sides required arrangements.

The Iranian delegation, too, expressed delight over visiting the Iraqi Kurdistan region and meeting with Nichervan Idris Barzani, emphasizing that they will spend efforts to provide the required facilities for both sides’ merchants to expand bilateral trade.

Motamedian had earlier on Tuesday met and conferred with the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Mesrour Barzani.

In that meeting in the presence of the Head Council of the Islamic Republic of Irfan in Irbil, Nasrollah Rashnudi, the ways for strengthening bilateral relation, especially in economic field, and facilitations for transportation, and tourism to secure mutual interests were reviewed.

