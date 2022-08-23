Iran’s Expediency Council held an extraordinary meeting on Monday that, among other things, covered the negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and removing sanctions in place against the country.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani attended the meeting, briefing participants on the latest situation of the negotiations that have been underway in Vienna since April 2021.

At the latest round of the talks, held earlier in August, the European Union presented proposals aimed at salvaging the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which ran into trouble in 2018 after the US withdrew and reinstated sanctions on Iran.

Tehran last Monday offered its response to the proposals which the EU and the US said they had received and were assessing.

Iran has time and again said that it is serious to reach a strong, good and durable revival agreement that respects its red lines.

