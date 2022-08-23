Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday stressed the need for maintaining unity in Iraq, calling on the main political groups there to reach an agreement on finding a way out of the existing problems through dialogue.

The president made the remark in response to a phone call by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The two discussed other issues too, including Iraqi efforts to facilitate Iranian pilgrims’ visits to holy shrines in that country, especially during Arba’een that marks the 40th day since the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hossein (PBUH).

Al-Kadhimi said that he will personally follow up on those efforts.

Iraq has been gripped by a political crisis as groups remain divided on forming a new government following parliamentary elections held in October 2021.

