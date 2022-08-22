Iranian foreign minister in a meeting with the family members of arrested Iranian Hajj pilgrim in Saudi Arabia here on Sunday ensured them that the Foreign Ministry will spare no effort to free any of its citizens.

Hossein Amirabdollahian in his Sunday evening meeting with the family members of Khalil Dardmand, who was arrested and imprisoned during performing this year’s major Hajj pilgrimage in Holy Mecca briefed Khali Dardmand’s family members about the moves that the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made so far, and will make in the future for his immediate release and safe return home.

Amirabdollahian has during the past days in separate phone talks with his counterparts in Iraq and Oman asked for their assistance for fast release of the Iranian citizen.

The Consular Office of the Foreign Ministry, too, has been pursuing the matter dynamically, and will fulfill its duties till release of this Iranian citizen.

