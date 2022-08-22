President Ebrahim Raisi in a message to the Iranian athletes in Sofia 2022 World Wrestling Championship felicitated their early crowning as world champions, that registered an unforgettable and hope inspiring memory for athlete breeding, sport-lover Iranian nation.

The president in his Sunday message congratulated the glorious victory of the national junior freestyle wrestling team to every single athlete in the team, the team managers and hardworking coaches, and the Iranian nation.

“The early glorious victory of the national freestyle junior team of our country in Sofia 2022 World Wrestling Championship is both an unforgettable memory and hope inspiring for the athlete breeding, and sport loving Iranian nation. This pride inspiring superiority of the championship of our national freestyle youth, is the symbol of a prod and mighty nation that takes long strides towards victory and success,” wrote the Iranian president in his message.

President Raisi added, “I congratulate this great occasion to every single brave national athlete, the team managers, and their hardworking coaches, and I hope relying on the strong will of the entire Iranian youth of the Islamic homeland, we will be witnesses to continuous victories of our sportsmen and women in other fields, and sports events.”

Iran’s freestyle wrestling team was crowned champion in the 2022 World Junior Wrestling Championships (U20) held in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia on August 15-17.

The Iranian team won three golds, one silver and four bronzes, while gaining 159 team scores.

The three golds were won by Sobhan Yari in 79 kg, Amirhossein Firouzpour in 92 kg and Amir Reza Ma’soumi in 125 kg.

Armin Habibzadeh won a silver in 61 kg.

The bronzes were won by Ahmad Mohammadnezhad in 57 kg, Hossein Mohammad Aghaie in 70 kg, Aref Ranjbari in 86 kg and Amirali Azarpira in 97 kg.

