The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that the country's ambassador to Iran Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi is scheduled to resume his mission in the Iranian capital within the next few days.

It said that the decision is made following phone conversations between the foreign ministers of the two countries as the UAE is keen to enhance relations with Iran.

UAE’s announcement to upgrade diplomatic relations with Iran to former levels comes shortly after Kuwait appointed a new ambassador to Tehran six years after it recalled its former ambassador.

Kuwait and the UAE decided to lower the level of diplomatic ties with Iran in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after a rift between Tehran and Riyadh in 2016.

