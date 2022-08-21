Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that the government will not neglect the Iranian nation's rights in any meeting or negotiation, and his government's efforts to resolve the problems.

The Iranian president made the remarks in the 17th meeting of World Mosque Day in Tehran.

President Raisi emphasized that his government will not neglect the Iranian rights in any meeting and negotiation, saying that his government's efforts to improve the country and resolve the problems.

Iranian President reaffirmed that his government wont tie Iran’s progress to any external factor and will diligently pursue solving the problems of the country and the Iranian nation.

Raisi emphasized that despite the sanctions and threats, his government will continue the work seriously, adding that Iran's future is so bright.

He said that nowadays, the war is the war of wills, and the Iranian nation has determined to defeat its enemies, and the Almighty God will definitely help the Iranians.

August 21 was named as World Mosque Day on the proposal of the Islamic Republic of Iran which was approved by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The day reminds August 21, 1969, on which the Zionist regime of Israel set fire to Al-Aqsa Mosque and inflicted irreparable damage on it.

