Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, said that the recent defeat of the Zionist regime in its conflict with the resistance front has made the Palestinian people believe that they can retake their land in the near future.

Salami made the comment in an interview with the official website of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The IRGC chief commander said that the resistance against the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian territories has been intensified since early 2022, with a large number of Zionists being killed in operations by resistance groups.

Today, he added, fighting against the Zionist regime is not limited to the Gaza Strip and has expanded to the occupied West Bank as well.

Salami also said that the Palestinians have managed to level up their fighting to the extent that they can target any area under the Israeli occupation. That means, he added, no safe place has been left for the Zionist regime.

Salami said that when Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement is considered too, one can realize that the Zionist regime faces, for example, hundreds of thousands of rockets that can target it from the north and west by Gaza resistance groups and also by Hezbollah from the north.

The Iranian military commander noted that today there is a power in Palestine and Lebanon, which can take control of a ground conflict.

He added, Hezbollah is now capable of successfully fighting a ground war thanks to the experience and skills the movement has gained during its battles against Takfiri groups in Syria.

Salami referred to the recent Israeli aggression against Gaza that hit the besieged territory earlier in August, saying that the Islamic Jihad Movement led the resistance against the Zionist regime and other groups provided spiritual support, adding that they would have intervened as well if it had been necessary.

The IRGC commander said that the occupied West Bank is being equipped with arms and this process is taking place as it has already occurred in the Gaza Strip.

He noted that the Zionist regime is collapsing and it is rapidly losing its power, adding that the Palestinian people are of the belief that they can take back their land in the near future.

Salami also said that the Palestinians will realize that who their real friends are; Their real friends are those standing by them in tough times.

He said that the Supreme Leader has noted that Iran will stand with the Palestinians to the end. That is a great source of power for Palestine, Salami added.

