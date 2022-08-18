​Iran’s human rights chief called on the United States to end the unfair detainment of Iranians and immediately free those arrested over sanctions violations.

“The U.S. has arrested tens of innocent Iranians under the pretext of circumventing its cruel and inhumane sanctions,” Secretary of the High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted on Wednesday.

“The last two are Messrs Sarhangpour and Attar-Kashani. All innocent Iranians must be freed – effective immediately,” Gharibabadi added.

He also said that Sarhangpour is held under dire humanitarian conditions and was forced to pay the rent for the apartment in which he is placed under arrest.

Sarhangpour’s access to emergency medical care is denied and he has been forced to pay the exorbitant treatment costs, the official said, calling this “Barbaric”.

