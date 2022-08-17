Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri lauded the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy for its achievements and growing capabilities.

Addressing a gathering of the IRGC Navy commanders and officials in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Major General Baqeri said the force has great accomplishments in gaining sea-launched precision cruise missiles and drones and in other areas.

“Thank God, we have witnessed incredible and proud advancements and developments in the capabilities of the IRGC Navy over the past four years, which have elevated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s deterrence power,” he stated.

There has been significant progress in the force’s different vessel, missile and drone units in recent years, he added.

He also stressed the strategic role of the naval forces and said that the IRGC Navy has been successful in carrying out its missions to safeguard the interests of the country in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

The security seen in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman and the level of protection of Iran’s interests in the region are better today than any time in the past, the top commander added.

Major General Baqeri also hailed the level of cooperation, coordination, unity and fraternity between the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army and the IRCG Navy.

Despite the enemy’s sanctions and maximum pressures, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s military power is incredible, powerful and deterrent, he further said.

endNewsMessage1