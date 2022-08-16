Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed Iran’s readiness to form a joint economic commission with Mauritius.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development, and Training of Mauritius Soodesh Satkam Callichurn.

He welcomed developing relations between the two countries, in the fields of trade, economy, agriculture, tourism, etc.

He emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements.

He offered Iran’s readiness to establish a joint economic commission.

Meanwhile, Soodesh Satkam Callichurn announced Mauritius decision to expand relations and termed his trip to Tehran with a delegation of 60 people as a sign of interest in developing relations and cooperation with Iran.

He also described his country's interest in developing relations in the fields of tourism, trade, and agriculture with Iran and his country's agreement to form a joint commission as a sign of Mauritius' political will to develop relations with Iran.

