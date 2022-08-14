Sanctions against Iran can be lifted soon: Russian envoy
Sanctions against Iran can be lifted soon, a Russian diplomat said, referring to the talks in Vienna for a possible return of the United States to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Sunday that sanctions against Iran can be lifted soon.
He wrote the tweet in response to a Twitter user who asked him if the West would finally decide to lift the sanctions against Iran, Russia, and other countries.
“I can’t say the same about anti-Russian #sanctions,” Ulyanov wrote, adding that anti-Russian sanctions are only partially associated with Ukraine.
“The West perceives independent policy of Russia as a strategic challenge and will hardly abandon the practice of sanctions,” he said.
Iran and the P4+1 recently resumed talks in Vienna, with the indirect participation of the US, to finalize an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal based on a proposal from the EU.
Iran and the US have yet to accept the EU's proposal.