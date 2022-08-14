Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said that the Zionists' child-killing shows their strategic fear of the future.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

Stressing the fact that infanticide is condemned in every human criterion, he said that the Zionists have well understood that the strategic threat against the occupiers in the Occupied Territories is posed by the new generation.

The issue of Palestine has no expiration date and Palestine is always the first priority of the Islamic world, he added.

He urged the Islamic governments to support the Palestinian nation in various fields.

Meanwhile, Al-Khulaifi pointed to the commonalities between the two countries and emphasized the increasing all-out relations between the Qatari government and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

