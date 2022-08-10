A deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps pledged that the IRGC will continue to give Palestinians a helping hand uninterruptedly.

IRGC Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi gave an address to a demonstration held in Tehran on Tuesday to express support for the Palestinians and denounce the Israeli regime’s latest military strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The general pointed to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s emphasis on supporting Palestine and the assistance that late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani provided for Palestinians, saying, “This process is permanent. The Islamic Revolution (Guards) Corps will steadily support them (Palestinians), and this is our duty.”

He also stated that the “Zionist regime’s evils” took a stupid measure by attacking Gaza and once again suffered a defeat.

The Israeli regime and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad declared a truce after three days of Israeli bombardment in Gaza killed at least 44 Palestinians, including 15 children.

Israel on Friday launched its heavy bombardment of Gaza, flattening buildings and striking refugee camps across the territory. The Israeli military said it has been targeting members of the Islamic Jihad, including the group’s senior commanders, but according to Palestinian officials, almost half of the 44 people who died have been civilians.

At least 350 Palestinian civilians were also wounded.

Islamic Jihad responded by firing hundreds of rockets into Israel. The Zionist regime’s emergency services said three people in Israel were wounded by shrapnel, while 31 others were lightly hurt.

The fighting was the worst in Gaza since an 11-day war last year that killed at least 250 people in the impoverished coastal enclave and about 13 people in occupied Palestine.

