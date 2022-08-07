Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in a phone conversation on Sunday denounced the latest Israeli onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Amirabdollahian said the secretary general of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Movement had told him in a Saturday phone call that Palestinian resistance groups have a comprehensive plan for a strong and effective response to the Zionist regime’s aggression.

The top Iranian diplomat denounced the brutality of the Zionist regime that led to the killing of a large number of Palestinian women and children, saying that the move by Israel, as the party which initiated the conflict, is the result of the regime’s aggressive nature.

The Qatari foreign minister, on his part, slammed the Israeli aggression and called for efforts to bring a ceasefire in Gaza.

The two ministers blamed Israel’s provocative actions in Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds for the latest military escalation.

