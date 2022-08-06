An expert on the U.S. has said that contracts for the purchase of military weapons to Arab countries could be considered as a kind of getting and making concessions by the U.S. to Saudi Arabia and the UAE and vice versa.

Commenting on the reasons for the U.S. agreeing to the contracts to sell the Patriot missile system to Saudi Arabia, Ali Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that these contracts are a kind of concessions exchanged between the U.S. and its Saudi and Emeriti allies.

Many believe that selling these weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the current situation can be a regional and vital treat but that isn’t true, he said, adding that from the U.S. and many of Western countries’ point of view, Israel and the Persian Gulf Arab countries are no longer enemies with each other in such a way to consider selling these weapons to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi a security treat against Tel Aviv.

The U.S. consent to sending 300 Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia and also selling two THAAD missile defense systems along with 96 missiles to the UAE should be considered a modernization of arms which is aimed at sending a kind of warning signal to Iran.

