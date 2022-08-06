Iran’s former ambassador to Iraq has said that Iran has a good status and respect among the Shiites in Iraq for pursuing meditation.

Our emphasize is that if there are problems among the Iraqi sides, they should be solved through dialogue, Hassan Danaifar said in remarks to ILNA, adding that the era of conflicts, demonstrations and especially armed conflicts is over.

If extremist moves are avoided and decisions are considered, the issue will be resolved, he said, adding that Tehran also will try to ease the path of negotiations through its relations and influence.

The former Iranian ambassador to Iraq also said that “certainly, Iran has a good status and respect among the Shiites for meditation.”

He also noted that Iraq with all its groups has a good and respectful relation with Iran.

