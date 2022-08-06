Speaking for Agricultural Affairs Commission of the Parliament, Iranian foreign minister said that Iran will not abandon demanding even a single drop of its historical share of water in border regions.

Hossein Amirabdollahian who had attended the Agricultural Affairs Commission of the Parliament elaborated on the past eleven months’ actions of the Foreign Ministry in economic diplomacy, agricultural products’ exports, water diplomacy, environmental issues, and campaign against dust storms.

In the session in which parliamentary officials presented their views about Iran’s share of the Hirmand and Aras rivers, they believed in collective moves of regional countries in campaign against dust storms and pursuing the extraterritorial investments in agriculture.

Amirabdollahian focusing on Iran’s water share of Aras River said that an Iran-Turkey Joint Commission met for the first time in recent months, focusing on the issue.

The top diplomat said that Iran will not abandon demanding even a single drop of its historical water share in country’s border regions.

