Ali Bagheri Kani, leading the Iranian nuclear negotiations delegation, met and conferred with the EU JCPOA coordinator Enrique Mora on Friday night.

Mora had later tonight rejected as false news the Bloomberg on 72-hour deadline for the negotiations, and expressed optimism about the negotiations’ end.

The Iranian negotiations delegation led by Ali Bagheri arrived in Austrian capital city, Vienna for talks to terminate the sanctions.

An Iranian diplomat told IRNA in Vienna that sustainability of an agreement depends on its balanced nature, and certainty versus certainty. The NPT claims, which were created to mount political pressure have continued, and are politically motivated.

He added that they should not be used as an excuse to find faults against Iran endlessly.

Focusing on the atmosphere of the negotiations in Vienna, he said that the hours are sensitive in Vienna, and Iran’s certainty should be gained as soon as possible.

