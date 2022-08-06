EU's JCPOA negotiations coordinator Enrique Mura in a press conference rejected the “72-hour deadline rumor about Vienna talks, which he said was published in Bloomberg site.

In response to a reporter’s question who asked whether he was optimist about the negotiations, he said, "yes, I am".

Also when asked if the negotiations will continue in Vienna, he said yes of course.

Some news agencies, quoting a news item from the Bloomberg, had on Friday claimed that the JCPOA revival talks will continue for another 72 hours and either an agreement will be reached by then, or they will end.

They had added that high level political decisions in Tehran and Washington are to be made.

