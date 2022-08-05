An Iranian lawmaker has said that the U.S. should completely fulfill its commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

It was expected that both commitments of Iran and the West under the 2015 nuclear deal should be fulfilled, Esmail Kosari said in remarks to ILNA, adding that Iran abided by its commitments but the West did not.

Both sides should return to the agreement, he said, adding that all the sanctions that they additionally imposed on Iran must be lifted.

