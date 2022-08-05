A European official said concurrent with the beginning of the new round of talks to remove sanctions that reaching a final agreement is really possible, but the path towards it is a tough path.

The EU official who spoke on condition of anonymity to an IRNA correspondent said that the ongoing Vienna negotiations, aimed at consultations on the text presented by the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, are aimed at saving the nuclear agreement, JCPOA.

He said that the negotiators are now busy discussing four or five technical issues to enable them to prepare the final text, adding: I assume, there is definitely an agreement ahead, but this is not an easy job.

The EU official focusing on the guarantees demanded by Iran, too, said that a fundamental method is applied to reach that end, and as it is said in the proposed text by Mr. Mora, Iran is pleased with the proposal.

The new round of nuclear talks to remove sanctions began in the capital city of Austria, Vienna after a five-month hiatus on Thursday. The Iranian delegation, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Vienna last night and held talks with the heads of the Russian, Chinese, and EU delegations.

He arrived at Coburg Hotel for a second round of talks with Enrique Mora, the coordinator of JCPOA negotiations.

Before holding talks with Mora, Bagheri Kani said that Iran has presented its format and contextual proposals for facilitating the negotiations’ process and accelerating it, and to make up for the tough situation created due to the unilateral and illegal US exit from the JCPOA, and presented it to every side in the negotiations.

He said that Iran is ready for summing up the negotiations in short time, if the other side, too, will be ready to do so.

The Iranian delegation has attended this round of Vienna negotiations with required authorities and a strong will for reaching a final agreement, and if the western side will abandon illogical demands that are contrary to professional negotiations, the final agreement will be reached quickly.

