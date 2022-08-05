Ali Bagheri Kani, the top Iranian negotiator, and Enrique Mora, JCPOA negotiations coordinator and EU deputy foreign policy chief, held a second round of talks late on Thursday night.

Other members of the Iranian delegation in nuclear negotiations, too, were present in that bilateral meeting.

The Islamic Republic of Iran delegation in negotiations to remove the sanctions, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani, arrived in Vienna this Thursday morning for continuation of the nuclear talks with world powers.

Bagheri Kani had earlier in the day held his first round of talks with Mora, as well as a round of bilateral talks with a deputy Austrian foreign minister.

Mora, too, had another bilateral meeting with the head of the US delegation, Robert Mali, who is also the US president’s special envoy on Iran affairs.

Talks among the members of the Iranian delegation and the other sides will continue tonight in different formats.

An informed source in the Iranian negotiation delegation told IRNA earlier today that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not abandoned its demand for removing the name of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) from the US terrorist list and the media reports claiming the opposite are baseless.

Ali Bagheri Kani also had a round of talks with Enrique Mura last month on June 28, 2022, and today the talks to remove sanctions are held after a three-month hiatus.

endNewsMessage1