Iran starts moving giant platform to South Pars gas field

The Fars news agency said in a Monday report that the SPD11A, a 76-meter rig jacket that weighs 2,257 metric tons, had been successfully loaded onto a ship for transport to Phase 11 of South Pars.

It said the rig has been built in 15 months in the shipyards of the Iran Marine Industrial Company, known as SADRA and located in the province of Bushehr, with an investment of 13.8 million euros.

The platform will be installed in South Pars in a 45-day process starting in late October, said the report, adding that the rig will begin drilling six wells in the area in January.

