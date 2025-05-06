Iran’s supply of gas to power plants at record levels

Figures released by the Iranian Oil Ministry’s news service Shana on Monday showed that power plants in the country had received nearly 259 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas on May 4.

Shana said that the supply of gas to large manufacturers across Iran had amounted to over 172 mcm while households and businesses had received more than 213 mcm of gas on the same day.

The record supply came as Iranian power plants have come under strain in recent days amid a sudden heat wave that has led to a major increase in household and business demand for electricity.

