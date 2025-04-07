Iran jet fuel use up by over 6% in year to March

The head of Iran’s Aviation Refueling Department said on Saturday that the body's 57 branches across Iran had supplied more than 1.572 billion liters of jet fuel to planes in the year to March 20, an increase of nearly 100 million liters from the year before, according to Press TV.

Iman Jannatkhah said that jet fuel had been supplied to 212,886 planes in the last calendar year, adding that the daily use of jet fuel in Iran had increased by nearly 250,000 liters to nearly 4.308 million liters for carrying out 583 flights.

