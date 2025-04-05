Iran to resume offshore oil, gas exploration in Persian Gulf

Mohyeddin Jafari, head of Exploration Directorate at the NIOC, said Saturday that exploration operations at sea had been halted since 2019 due to a shortage of offshore rigs, according to a report by the Oil Ministry.

However, he added, following a new tender, a contractor with a marine rig has been selected, paving the way for operations to restart in 2025 in shared border areas with neighboring countries.

