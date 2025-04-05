Iran to resume offshore oil, gas exploration in Persian Gulf
Iran will hopefully resume offshore oil and gas exploration activities in the Persian Gulf for the first time in five years, says a senior official at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).
Mohyeddin Jafari, head of Exploration Directorate at the NIOC, said Saturday that exploration operations at sea had been halted since 2019 due to a shortage of offshore rigs, according to a report by the Oil Ministry.
However, he added, following a new tender, a contractor with a marine rig has been selected, paving the way for operations to restart in 2025 in shared border areas with neighboring countries.