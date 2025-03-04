NIOC announces Iranian crude oil OSP for March

The prices for various types of Iranian crude oil for the third month of 2025 were announced by the International Affairs Directorate of the company.

Accordingly, Iran’s light crude oil will be offered in Northwest Europe and South African markets at $1.85 above the ICE Brent benchmark in March.

Meanwhile, Iran’s heavy crude oil will be priced $0.05 above the ICE Brent benchmark, and Iran’s Forozan crude oil will be offered at $0.15 above the same benchmark.

