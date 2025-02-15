Iran economy minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday
Iran’s economy minister says he will visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend a high-level annual conference on emerging markets.
Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati says he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend an international conference for Emerging Market Economies.
“Today I will depart for Saudi Arabia at the invitation of my Saudi counterpart and the head of the International Monetary Fund,” the Iranian minister said on his X account early on Saturday.
He said that he would attend the high-level annual conference on emerging markets, which is set to be held in the Saudi city of AlUla on February 16-17.