Effective policies launched to diversify Iran fuel portfolio

Mohammad-Sadeq Azimifar, speaking on Tuesday, during the inauguration ceremony of projects aimed at diversifying the fuel portfolio, said that by the end of the Iranian year 1403 (March 20, 2025), an estimated 71% of petroleum products (approximately 185 million liters) will be consumed in the transportation sector, with an annual growth rate of around 7%.

He attributed part of the increased consumption in the transportation sector to natural growth and part to weaknesses in the implementation of structural energy policies. Azimifar emphasized that 53% of the country’s vehicle fleet is outdated, and these older vehicles consume two to three times more fuel than the global average.

endNewsMessage1