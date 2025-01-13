Iran exports fresh dates to 80 countries in 8 months

Some 194,000 tons of fresh dates, valued at $175 million, were exported from the country between March 21 and November 22, 2024, Deputy Minister of Agriculture for Horticultural Affairs Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi stated.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported 390,000 tons of fresh dates, valued at $346 million, overseas in the past year (ended March 20, 2024).

