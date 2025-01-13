Sweet gas output surpasses target by 22 mcm: NIGC

Speaking at a meeting of the Oil Ministry’s deputies on Saturday attended by First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref, Saeid Tavakkoli stated that NIGC was tasked with injecting 850 mcm of sweet gas into the grid this winter.

However, on some days, the company set a new record by injecting 872 mcm, he noted.

Tavakkoli highlighted that measures taken in the gas transmission network, including the use of turbo compressors, prevented the loss of 50 mcm of gas.

