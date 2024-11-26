Iran, OPEC Fund agree for presence of Iranian investors

During his recent visit to Riyadh, Hemmati shared details of his meetings via his X account on Tuesday, adding that he held separate discussions with both the President of the Islamic Development Bank and the President of the OPEC Fund.

The meetings focused on assessing the current state of relations between Iran and these two financial institutions, which have been significantly impacted by sanctions, he said, adding that they also outlined a roadmap for future collaboration.

