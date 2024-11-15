Iran not worried that Trump may toughen oil sanctions: min.

Iranian oil minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Wednesday that Iran has some valuable experience in getting around US sanctions.

“In countering the sanctions, we do not distinguish between (incumbent US President Joe) Biden and Trump and we have no special worries given that there are some tested solutions and valuable experiences,” Paknejad told reporters after a Cabinet session in Tehran, according to PressTV.

He said Iran plans to sustain oil production and exports and was ready for possible oil curbs by the new US administration.

Reports have suggested that Trump and his foreign policy team may decide to take a tougher line on Iran than the current administration led by Biden.