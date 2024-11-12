Iran’s fishery production rises 32% in 7 months yr/yr

According to Hossein Hosseini, the Head of the Iran Fishery Organization (IFO), fishery product exports in the mentioned seven months also increased by 44 percent and 28 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively.

Hosseini further noted that based on the programs made by IFO, the production of fishery products in the country is expected to reach 1,459,700 tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

