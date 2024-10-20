Mehran border gate exports over $700 mln goods to Iraq in H1

Various types of petrochemicals, power plant equipment, construction materials, tiles and ceramics, metallic and plastic products and also agricultural products were of the main products exported from Mehran Border Crossing to the neighboring Iraq, Sohrab Kamari added.

He pointed to the products exported from Mehran Border Crossing in the previous year and noted that 3.220 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $1.810 billion, were exported from Mehran Border Crossing in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 to March 20, 2024).

endNewsMessage1