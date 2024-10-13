Pezeshkian enacts Preferential Trade Agreement with Indonesia

The president enacted the deal on Sunday and issued a directive to ministries of industry and foreign affairs to implement it.

The agreement was approved by Iran’s Parliament on September 24 and ratified by the Guardian Council on October 2.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on October 8, formally informed President Pezeshkian of the approval of the PTA law between the governments of Iran and Indonesia, after it was approved by lawmakers.

