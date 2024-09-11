Iran to Produce 80 Million Tons of Petrochemicals by Yearend: Deputy Oil Minister
News code : ۱۵۲۸۵۵۲
The chief executive of the Iranian National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said that more than 80 million tons of petrochemical products will be produced in the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2025).
Morteza Shahmirzaei put the amount of petrochemicals produced in Iran during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2024) at 73 million tons.
Speaking at a news conference, he said the current production capacity of the petrochemical units in the country is 96 million tons, expandable to 100 million tons.