Iran’s oil, mazut exports at $19.5bn in 5-month period: IRICA

Rezvanifar said that non-oil exports from Iran reached a total of $21.9 billion in April-August, of which some $9.8 billion were earned from exports of petrochemicals.

He, who is the deputy minister of economy, added that shipments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquefied propane and methanol had generated $2.2 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively, over the same period.

Iran’s petchem exports rose by 12.8% in value terms and 12.5% in volume terms year on year in the five months to late August, IRICA figures showed.