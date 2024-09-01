Over 800,000 tons of goods exported from Mazandaran province

Observer of Customs Offices of Mazandaran Province Amir Jamshidi stated that 819,000 tons of goods, valued at more than $146 million, were exported from the provincial customs offices between March 21 to August 22, 2024.

