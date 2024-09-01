Over 800,000 tons of goods exported from Mazandaran province
An official at customs offices of Mazandaran province said that 819,000 tons of different types of goods were exported from the customs offices of the province in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year.
Observer of Customs Offices of Mazandaran Province Amir Jamshidi stated that 819,000 tons of goods, valued at more than $146 million, were exported from the provincial customs offices between March 21 to August 22, 2024.
