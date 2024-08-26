Iran’s steel output rises despite global fall

Figures released by the World Steel Association (WSA) cited by the IRIB News on Saturday showed that Iran had produced 18.4 million metric tons (mt) of raw steel in January-July, up 2.9% from the same period last year.

Iran remained the 10th largest steel supplier in the world in the seven months to July, the figures showed, which also indicated that total steel output by seven major steel-producing nations of the world had dropped by 0.7% over the same period.

