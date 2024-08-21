Export from South Khorasan province rises 65% in 4 months
The value of exports from South Khorasan province, in the east of Iran, increased by 65 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting from March 20), according to a provincial official.
Mohammad Kouhgard, the director-general of the province's Customs Department, announced on Wednesday that 875,282 tons of commodities worth $263.587 million were exported from South Khorasan province in the four months.
He added that the exports from the province in the said period registered a 65% increase in value and a 35% increase in weight year-over-year.
He named Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan as the major export destinations.