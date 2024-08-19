Exports from Semnan province hike 30% in 4 months

Morteza Hajian-Nejad, the director-general of Semnan province, said that 9,000 tons of commodities worth over $64 million were exported from the province in the four months, indicating a 50 percent rise in terms of weight year on year.

He said the commodities were exported to 33 countries, mentioning that Iraq, Russia, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the UAE are the main export destinations.

