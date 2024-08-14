Iran exports $13 million handwoven carpet in 4 months
The caretaker of Iran National Carpet and Creative Industries Center said that the country exported $13 million in handwoven carpets in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).
Iran’s export of handwoven carpets in this period registered a six percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Mohammadreza Zare Borzeshi stated.
Turning to the growing trend of producing handwoven carpets in the country over the past three years, he pointed out that handwoven carpet production indicated an 11 percent growth in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023, to March 20, 2024).