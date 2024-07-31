Exports from Markazi province up 47% in 4 months on year
According to a provincial official, the value of exports from Markazi province increased by 47 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - July 21) compared to the same period last year.
Ruhollah Gholami said that 686,000 tons of commodities worth $465 million were exported from the province in the four months, also indicating 30 percent growth in terms of weight, year on year.
According to the official, the commodities were exported from Markazi province to 74 countries around the world during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year
As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, the country exported $17.5 billion non-oil goods, registering an 8.0 percent growth, year on year.