Exports from Markazi province up 47% in 4 months on year

Ruhollah Gholami said that 686,000 tons of commodities worth $465 million were exported from the province in the four months, also indicating 30 percent growth in terms of weight, year on year.

According to the official, the commodities were exported from Markazi province to 74 countries around the world during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, the country exported $17.5 billion non-oil goods, registering an 8.0 percent growth, year on year.

