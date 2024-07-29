Iran's imports from China have not decreased: official
Majidreza Hariri, head of the Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce, said that since 2015, freight trains have been operating between Iran and China, and the railway lines on which this train travels can extend from Iran to the westernmost European ports.
"These trains are only used to transport goods from China to Iran and are empty on the way from Iran to China," Hariri added in an exclusive interview ith ILNA.
He added that "This year, Iran's imports from China have not decreased and even their weight has increased."
"What has happened in the country in the last two decades has caused the foreign capital attracted to Iran to be less than 3 billion dollars per year on average," he added.