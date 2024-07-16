Power cuts in Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Kuwait and Iraq
The heat wave in the West Asian region has caused widespread power outages in various countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Turkey and Iraq.
Many countries facing intense summer heat have started planning blackouts to reduce the load on their power grids.
Iran's Ministry of Energy announced in a statement that in the past few days, many neighboring countries witnessed widespread power outages and the temperature in some areas has reached 50 degrees Celsius.
The statement added that the blackouts were experienced in various locations across Saudi Arabia, especially the capital, Riyadh.