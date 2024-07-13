Iran foreign debt hits three-decade low in current administration

On March 19, 2021, Iran's foreign debt stood at $9.142 billion, and on June 21, 2021, it was about $8.7 billion, of which the Raisi administration succeeded in clearing nearly $4 billion of foreign debt.

Statistics from the Central Bank of Iran indicate that with the settlement of a significant amount of the country’s foreign debt by the Raisi government, Iran's foreign debt decreased to $5.142 billion in December 2023, showing the lowest figure from Iran’s foreign debt in the last three decades.

Foreign debt includes a country's debts to foreign lenders and includes loans received from foreign private banks, other governments, and international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International External Fund.

